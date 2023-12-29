© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older”

By Dan Skinner
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Michael Greger, M.D. talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest in his “How Not to” series. This one is “How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older.” Dr. Greger is a founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. In addition to being a physician he is also a bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition. Three of his recent books— “How Not to Die,” “The How Not to Die Cookbook,” and “How Not to Diet” — were all New York Times bestsellers.

Tags
Conversations agingmedicinediet and nutition
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
