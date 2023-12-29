“How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older”
On this edition of Conversations, Michael Greger, M.D. talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest in his “How Not to” series. This one is “How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older.” Dr. Greger is a founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. In addition to being a physician he is also a bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition. Three of his recent books— “How Not to Die,” “The How Not to Die Cookbook,” and “How Not to Diet” — were all New York Times bestsellers.