On this edition of Conversations, Michael Greger, M.D. talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest in his “How Not to” series. This one is “How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older.” Dr. Greger is a founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. In addition to being a physician he is also a bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition. Three of his recent books— “How Not to Die,” “The How Not to Die Cookbook,” and “How Not to Diet” — were all New York Times bestsellers.