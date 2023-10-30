Do you have a child who is interested in dinosaurs? On this edition of Conversations, Stephanie Warren Drimmer talks with host Dan Skinner about “Jurassic Smarts: A Jam-Packed Fact Book for Dinosaur Superfans.” Drimmer is a frequent contributor to National Geographic Kids magazine and a prolific author of books about science and nature for kids. Her previous books include “Beneath the Waves,” “Surprising Stories of Everyday Stuff,” and “The Book of Heroines.”

