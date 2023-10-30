© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Jurassic Smarts: A Jam-Packed Fact Book for Dinosaur Superfans”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

Do you have a child who is interested in dinosaurs? On this edition of Conversations, Stephanie Warren Drimmer talks with host Dan Skinner about “Jurassic Smarts: A Jam-Packed Fact Book for Dinosaur Superfans.” Drimmer is a frequent contributor to National Geographic Kids magazine and a prolific author of books about science and nature for kids. Her previous books include “Beneath the Waves,” “Surprising Stories of Everyday Stuff,” and “The Book of Heroines.”

Tags
Conversations Non-FictiondinosaurNational Geographic Kids
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes