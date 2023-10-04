© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Are You Mad at Me?" - A Children's Picture Book About Anxiety

By Dan Skinner
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Tyler and Cody Feder join host Dan Skinner to talk about their children's picture book "Are You Mad at Me?" Tyler and Cody are sisters who have struggled with anxiety since childhood and wrote this book to help children and parents understand more about the condition. Tyler Feder is a Chicago-based author and illustrator whose work explores Big Feelings, feminism, and pop culture. She wrote and illustrated the award-winning young adult graphic memoir “Dancing at the Pity Party” and made her picture book debut with “Bodies Are Cool.” Cody Feder is a Chicago real estate professional and social media marketing expert with a lifelong passion for mental health advocacy.

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Bookmental healthAnxiety
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
