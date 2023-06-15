On this edition of Conversations, Steve Brusatte talks with host Dan Skinner about “How to Survive in the Age of Dinosaurs: A Handy Guide to Dodging Deadly Predators, Riding Out Mega-Monsoons, and Escaping Other Perils of the Prehistoric" by Stephanie Warren Drimmer. Brusatte, who served as a consultant for the book, is a paleontologist who hunts and writes about dinosaurs. He is on the faculty of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland but grew up in the Midwestern USA. Steve has traveled around the world digging up dinosaurs and has named more than 15 new species. He has written several books for kids and adults, most notably “The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs.” He was also the paleontology consultant for the 2022 film “Jurassic World: Dominion.”