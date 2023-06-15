© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“How to Survive in the Age of Dinosaurs: A Handy Guide to Dodging Deadly Predators, Riding Out Mega-Monsoons, and Escaping Other Perils of the Prehistoric"

By Dan Skinner
Published June 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Steve Brusatte talks with host Dan Skinner about “How to Survive in the Age of Dinosaurs: A Handy Guide to Dodging Deadly Predators, Riding Out Mega-Monsoons, and Escaping Other Perils of the Prehistoric" by Stephanie Warren Drimmer. Brusatte, who served as a consultant for the book, is a paleontologist who hunts and writes about dinosaurs. He is on the faculty of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland but grew up in the Midwestern USA. Steve has traveled around the world digging up dinosaurs and has named more than 15 new species. He has written several books for kids and adults, most notably “The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs.” He was also the paleontology consultant for the 2022 film “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionNational Geographic Kidsdinosaur
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes