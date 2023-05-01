© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Water – Why Every Drop Counts and How You Can Start Making Waves to Protect It.”

By Dan Skinner
Published May 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Water.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Sandra Postel talks with host Dan Skinner about her work, and National Geographic Kids, “Water – Why Every Drop Counts and How You Can Start Making Waves to Protect It.” Postel is a National Geographic Explorer and Director of the independent Global Water Policy Project. She is a leading authority and prolific author on international water issues. In 2021, she received the prestigious Stockholm Water Prize, often described as the Nobel Prize for water.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
