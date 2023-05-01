On this edition of Conversations, Sandra Postel talks with host Dan Skinner about her work, and National Geographic Kids, “Water – Why Every Drop Counts and How You Can Start Making Waves to Protect It.” Postel is a National Geographic Explorer and Director of the independent Global Water Policy Project. She is a leading authority and prolific author on international water issues. In 2021, she received the prestigious Stockholm Water Prize, often described as the Nobel Prize for water.