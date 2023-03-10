© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

"Winston Chu vs. The Whimsies" by Stacey Lee

By Dan Skinner
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Winston Chu.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Stacey Lee talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel “Winston Chu vs. The Whimsies.” Lee is the New York Times and Indie best-selling author of historical and contemporary fiction for young adults and middle grade readers. Her critically acclaimed YA novels include “The Downstairs Girl,” “Outrun the Moon,” and most recently, “Luck of the Titanic.” She is a native of southern California, a fourth-generation Chinese American, and a co-founder of the “We Need Diverse Books” movement.

Tags
Conversations BookFictionMiddle Grade ReadersRick Riordan Presents
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes