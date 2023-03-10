"Winston Chu vs. The Whimsies" by Stacey Lee

On this edition of Conversations, Stacey Lee talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel “Winston Chu vs. The Whimsies.” Lee is the New York Times and Indie best-selling author of historical and contemporary fiction for young adults and middle grade readers. Her critically acclaimed YA novels include “The Downstairs Girl,” “Outrun the Moon,” and most recently, “Luck of the Titanic.” She is a native of southern California, a fourth-generation Chinese American, and a co-founder of the “We Need Diverse Books” movement.