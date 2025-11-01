#2531 Chuck Mead
A packed edition of 105 Live with a studio session with Lawrence native Chuck Mead including live performance and interview, plus a broadcast debut from The Yards' new album!
CHUCK MEAD is a country singer with a rock n roll heart. He’s also a renowned songwriter, producer, music director, musicologist and architect behind the rebirth of Lower Broadway and the Global Neo Traditional Country music movement. www.chuckmead.com
Set list:
- Knee Deep in the Wakarusa (Mead)
- Tap Into Your Misery (Mead/Mayer)
- Devil in Me (Mead)
- Daddy Worked the Pole (Mead/Gibbs)
Chuck Mead - guitar, vocals Mark Andrew Miller - bass guitar/vocals Chris Sanset - drums/vocals Audio production by Jason Slote
—
New music from The Yards
Lawrence instrumental funk-jazz outfit The Yards celebrate their upcoming release Crooked Road Sessions with an exclusive premiere of new track "Apostrophe"
105 Live listeners will be familiar with Lawrence instrumental funk-jazz outfit The Yards. Host Nick Carswell has featured multiple tracks from the band on the show and a February 2025 live set at The Bottleneck was recorded and broadcast on the show alongside an interview with founding members Bradford Hoopes (keys) and Kelly White (drums).
—
105 Live Playlist
- Dynamotastik - Flucto
- 21st (It Hurts) - The Newlyweds
- Apostrophe - The Yards
- Knee Deep in the Wakarusa [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
- Tap Into Your Misery [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
- Devil in Me [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
- Daddy Worked the Pole [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
- The Explanation - Liney Blu
- When Love Is At The Wheel - Kelley Hunt
Check out the 105 Live Session video for Chuck Mead: