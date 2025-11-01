2531 Chuck Mead

CHUCK MEAD is a country singer with a rock n roll heart. He’s also a renowned songwriter, producer, music director, musicologist and architect behind the rebirth of Lower Broadway and the Global Neo Traditional Country music movement. www.chuckmead.com

Set list:



Knee Deep in the Wakarusa (Mead) Tap Into Your Misery (Mead/Mayer) Devil in Me (Mead) Daddy Worked the Pole (Mead/Gibbs)

Chuck Mead - guitar, vocals Mark Andrew Miller - bass guitar/vocals Chris Sanset - drums/vocals Audio production by Jason Slote

New music from The Yards

Peaty Romano/photos by ~peatyromano / Pete Romano Jr

Lawrence instrumental funk-jazz outfit The Yards celebrate their upcoming release Crooked Road Sessions with an exclusive premiere of new track "Apostrophe"

105 Live listeners will be familiar with Lawrence instrumental funk-jazz outfit The Yards. Host Nick Carswell has featured multiple tracks from the band on the show and a February 2025 live set at The Bottleneck was recorded and broadcast on the show alongside an interview with founding members Bradford Hoopes (keys) and Kelly White (drums).

Apostrophe - The Yards The new single and opening track from The Yards' 2025 album release, Crooked Road Sessions Listen • 3:42

105 Live Playlist



Dynamotastik - Flucto 21st (It Hurts) - The Newlyweds Apostrophe - The Yards Knee Deep in the Wakarusa [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead Tap Into Your Misery [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead Devil in Me [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead Daddy Worked the Pole [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead The Explanation - Liney Blu When Love Is At The Wheel - Kelley Hunt

