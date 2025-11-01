© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
105 Live

#2531 Chuck Mead

Published November 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

A packed edition of 105 Live with a studio session with Lawrence native Chuck Mead including live performance and interview, plus a broadcast debut from The Yards' new album!

CHUCK MEAD is a country singer with a rock n roll heart. He’s also a renowned songwriter, producer, music director, musicologist and architect behind the rebirth of Lower Broadway and the Global Neo Traditional Country music movement. www.chuckmead.com

Set list:

  1. Knee Deep in the Wakarusa (Mead)
  2. Tap Into Your Misery (Mead/Mayer)
  3. Devil in Me (Mead)
  4. Daddy Worked the Pole (Mead/Gibbs)

Chuck Mead - guitar, vocals Mark Andrew Miller - bass guitar/vocals Chris Sanset - drums/vocals Audio production by Jason Slote

New music from The Yards

Peaty Romano/photos by ~peatyromano
/
Pete Romano Jr

Lawrence instrumental funk-jazz outfit The Yards celebrate their upcoming release Crooked Road Sessions with an exclusive premiere of new track "Apostrophe"

105 Live listeners will be familiar with Lawrence instrumental funk-jazz outfit The Yards. Host Nick Carswell has featured multiple tracks from the band on the show and a February 2025 live set at The Bottleneck was recorded and broadcast on the show alongside an interview with founding members Bradford Hoopes (keys) and Kelly White (drums).

Read more

Apostrophe - The Yards
The new single and opening track from The Yards' 2025 album release, Crooked Road Sessions


105 Live Playlist

  1. Dynamotastik - Flucto
  2. 21st (It Hurts) - The Newlyweds
  3. Apostrophe - The Yards
  4. Knee Deep in the Wakarusa [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
  5. Tap Into Your Misery [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
  6. Devil in Me [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
  7. Daddy Worked the Pole [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
  8. The Explanation - Liney Blu
  9. When Love Is At The Wheel - Kelley Hunt

