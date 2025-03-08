105 Live: Saturday March 8th
New releases from Kat King, Fullbloods, Til Willis, plus live session and interview with The Yards, instrumental funk-jazz outfit from Lawrence, KS
105 Live Playlist:
- I Might Like It - Kat King
- Fish in a Bowl - Fullbloods
- Homecoming - Til Willis & Erratic Cowboy
- Forward [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
- You Got It [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
- End of Oil [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
- Get My Share - The Freedom Affair
- Bounce and Twirl - Page 7