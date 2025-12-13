© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

#2537: 80 Proof Alice

Published December 13, 2025 at 6:00 PM CST

This week's 105 Live sees Hays, KS bluegrass trio 80 Proof Alice joining us for live performance and interview, plus tracks from Snocaps, Fullbloods, Marcey Yates, and a few more local holiday covers!

105 Live Playlist #2537

  1. Writing it Down - Floodbloods
  2. Dance with Me - Savanna Chestnut
  3. Wasteland - Snocaps
  4. Cropduster [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
  5. Smoky Hollow [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
  6. Daughters [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
  7. Keep on Rollin' [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
  8. December [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
  9. Demo - Marcey Yates
  10. Right in the Feels - Anthemous T Rocknrolla
  11. Christmas Time is Here - Aud Whitson
  12. Blue Christmas - Gracie Hughes
