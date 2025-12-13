#2537: 80 Proof Alice
This week's 105 Live sees Hays, KS bluegrass trio 80 Proof Alice joining us for live performance and interview, plus tracks from Snocaps, Fullbloods, Marcey Yates, and a few more local holiday covers!
105 Live Playlist #2537
- Writing it Down - Floodbloods
- Dance with Me - Savanna Chestnut
- Wasteland - Snocaps
- Cropduster [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
- Smoky Hollow [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
- Daughters [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
- Keep on Rollin' [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
- December [105 Live Session] - 80 Proof Alice
- Demo - Marcey Yates
- Right in the Feels - Anthemous T Rocknrolla
- Christmas Time is Here - Aud Whitson
- Blue Christmas - Gracie Hughes