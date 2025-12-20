#2538: The Holiday Show!
A bumper edition of 105 Live with 14 tracks from Kansas artists sharing their takes on holiday covers and original music inspired by Christmas and the holiday season. Happy holidays!
105 Live Playlist #2538
- Sparking Lights - Hello Biplane
- Winter Wonderland - MoonShroom
- Let It Snow - Cami Galles
- Sleigh Ride [Live at Liberty Hall] - John Michael Lomas & Bill Crahan
- Our Merry Christmas - John Baker
- Pray the Snow Melts - Kirstie Lynn + Galen Clark
- Over the River - The Fixers
- Christmas is Trying to Kill Me - Kris Schultz
- Christmas Eve - Sam Billen
- Dropping Leaves, Setting Sun - Dandelion Lakewood
- A Winter's Dream - Ashley Davis
- Blue Christmas - Gracie Hughes
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Bradley McKellip
- Auld Lang Syne - Suzannah Johannes & Sam Billen