#2538: The Holiday Show!

Published December 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM CST

A bumper edition of 105 Live with 14 tracks from Kansas artists sharing their takes on holiday covers and original music inspired by Christmas and the holiday season. Happy holidays!

105 Live Playlist #2538

  1. Sparking Lights - Hello Biplane
  2. Winter Wonderland - MoonShroom
  3. Let It Snow - Cami Galles
  4. Sleigh Ride [Live at Liberty Hall] - John Michael Lomas & Bill Crahan
  5. Our Merry Christmas - John Baker
  6. Pray the Snow Melts - Kirstie Lynn + Galen Clark
  7. Over the River - The Fixers
  8. Christmas is Trying to Kill Me - Kris Schultz
  9. Christmas Eve - Sam Billen
  10. Dropping Leaves, Setting Sun - Dandelion Lakewood
  11. A Winter's Dream - Ashley Davis
  12. Blue Christmas - Gracie Hughes
  13. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Bradley McKellip
  14. Auld Lang Syne - Suzannah Johannes & Sam Billen
