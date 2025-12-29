#2539: KS Counties A-E
In this rebroadcast episode, we review music received in the first year of 105 Live, moving alphabetically from Allen to Ellis counties! Featuring music from Tallgrass Express String Band, Kiefer Luttrell, Nirvana Hope, Significant Brother, The Chaos Echoes and more, plus interview segments with Aud Whitson and Freedy Johnston!
105 Live Playlist #2539
- Spanish Streets - Kiefer Luttrell
- To Never Know - Nirvana Hope
- Clean Curve of Hill Against Sky - Tallgrass Express String Band
- Two Trees - Perry Hadduck
- Keep in Mind - Urban Spelunkers
- Less Me More You - Significant Brother
- Feeling It - Aud Whitson
- Marbled Blood - Truant Kids
- Bad Reputation [105 Live Studio Session] - Freedy Johnston
- Thoughts - The Chaos Echoes
- Bleeding - Kansas Bartlett