#2536 New Music, Family Connections & the First of KS Holiday Tracks!

Published December 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM CST

A jam-packed show with new music from artists predominantly from NE Kansas, plus family connections between tracks, and the first of our holiday songs from KS artists!

105 Live Playlist #2536

  1. Take Me Home - Alien Hellbop
  2. Wailin' - Kaw Tikis
  3. Upstairs Downstairs - Benjamin Cartel
  4. Sugar Spoon - Mitzi McKee & The Precious Cargo
  5. Lazy Whisper (Triptych #3) - Hidden Murals
  6. Little Dragon - Cecilia Lou
  7. Blood Potion - Thimastr
  8. Darlin' - Foxlin
  9. Enantiodromia - joel vs joel
  10. Feeling It - Aud Whitson
  11. Wildheart - Barnaby Bright
  12. Scared Away - Flora from Kansas
  13. A Light Goes On - Sam Billen
