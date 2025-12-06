#2536 New Music, Family Connections & the First of KS Holiday Tracks!
A jam-packed show with new music from artists predominantly from NE Kansas, plus family connections between tracks, and the first of our holiday songs from KS artists!
105 Live Playlist #2536
- Take Me Home - Alien Hellbop
- Wailin' - Kaw Tikis
- Upstairs Downstairs - Benjamin Cartel
- Sugar Spoon - Mitzi McKee & The Precious Cargo
- Lazy Whisper (Triptych #3) - Hidden Murals
- Little Dragon - Cecilia Lou
- Blood Potion - Thimastr
- Darlin' - Foxlin
- Enantiodromia - joel vs joel
- Feeling It - Aud Whitson
- Wildheart - Barnaby Bright
- Scared Away - Flora from Kansas
- A Light Goes On - Sam Billen