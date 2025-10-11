© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

#2528: KJHK 50th Birthday!

Published October 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

Debuting some new releases from Newton and Topeka, KS as well as a preview of the Great Plains Art & Music Fest. Studio guest is KJHK's Micah Reynolds, the organizer behind KJHK's 50th Birthday events happening Oct 15-18 in Lawrence, KS.

105 Live Playlist #2528

  1. Move Along - Jessica Paige
  2. Somebody 2 Love Me - Black Light Animals
  3. Itsumo - Mei Semones
  4. Don't Ease - Captain Howdy & The Sunset Serenaders
  5. Three Fires - Virga
  6. I Don't See It Coming - Greygarden
  7. Brave - Case Trick
  8. Forged from Fire - Lisa LaRue
