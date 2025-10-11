#2528: KJHK 50th Birthday!
Debuting some new releases from Newton and Topeka, KS as well as a preview of the Great Plains Art & Music Fest. Studio guest is KJHK's Micah Reynolds, the organizer behind KJHK's 50th Birthday events happening Oct 15-18 in Lawrence, KS.
105 Live Playlist #2528
- Move Along - Jessica Paige
- Somebody 2 Love Me - Black Light Animals
- Itsumo - Mei Semones
- Don't Ease - Captain Howdy & The Sunset Serenaders
- Three Fires - Virga
- I Don't See It Coming - Greygarden
- Brave - Case Trick
- Forged from Fire - Lisa LaRue