105 Live: Saturday Sept 27th, 2025

Mason Gentry is a songwriter based out of Kansas City. Since the early 00s, mason has been writing, performing and recording on various projects for others and himself. Altona was his first solo release.

Mason Gentry on Instagram | Good Note project on Substack

Set against the historic backdrop of the Chase County Courthouse in the heart of the Flint Hills, the 1st Annual Cottonwood Falls Music Festival will transform Broadway Street into an intimate outdoor concert space. The festival kicks off with doors opening at 3:30 PM and performances beginning at 4:30 PM. Featuring two extraordinary co-headlining acts, Barnaby Bright and Mary Bragg, VIP guests will enjoy an evening of soulful storytelling, masterful musicianship, and an atmosphere unlike any other.

105 Live Playlist #2526

