105 Live

105 Live: Saturday Sept 27th, 2025

Published September 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

Debuting some new music submissions, previewing the First Annual Cottonwood Falls Music Fest on Oct 4th, and our live session is with Lawrence singer-songwriter Mason Gentry.

Mason Gentry is a songwriter based out of Kansas City. Since the early 00s, mason has been writing, performing and recording on various projects for others and himself. Altona was his first solo release.

Mason Gentry on Instagram | Good Note project on Substack

Set against the historic backdrop of the Chase County Courthouse in the heart of the Flint Hills, the 1st Annual Cottonwood Falls Music Festival will transform Broadway Street into an intimate outdoor concert space. The festival kicks off with doors opening at 3:30 PM and performances beginning at 4:30 PM. Featuring two extraordinary co-headlining acts, Barnaby Bright and Mary Bragg, VIP guests will enjoy an evening of soulful storytelling, masterful musicianship, and an atmosphere unlike any other.

105 Live Playlist #2526

  1. All That's Left - Kris Schultz
  2. Fake To Me - David Nelson
  3. What is a Spark? [105 Live at Northside Social] - Mason Gentry
  4. Little Flower [105 Live at Northside Social] - Mason Gentry
  5. Always, If You're Wondering [105 Live at Northside Social] - Mason Gentry
  6. All the Time in the World [105 Live at Northside Social] - Mason Gentry
  7. Here I Am - Barnaby Bright
  8. I Thought You Were Someone Else - Mary Bragg
  9. Comfort Zone - TtristanstarR
