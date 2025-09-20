105 Live: Saturday Sept 20th, 2025
105 Live this week is dedicated to the Kaw Valley Jukebox, a project of Lawrence Public Library that offers commercial-free, curated music from the Northeast Kansas region. Brad Allen and Kevin Corcoran from Lawrence Public Library share information and tracks from the collection, featuring Psychic Heat, The Embarrassment, BG & the Bunch, Boo & Boo Too, Cuee, Approach, Virga, Panel Donor & The Sluts.
105 Live Playlist #2525
- Stargazer - Psychic Heat
- Careen- The Embarrassment
- I Don't Want to Cry - BG & the Bunch
- Everyday I Saw You In Egypt - Boo & Boo Too
- Shook - Cuee
- Cedarwood (Basement Basics) - Approach
- Impassable Monolith - Virga
- Sweetheart - Panel Donor
- Home - The Sluts