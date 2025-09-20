© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday Sept 20th, 2025

Published September 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

105 Live this week is dedicated to the Kaw Valley Jukebox, a project of Lawrence Public Library that offers commercial-free, curated music from the Northeast Kansas region. Brad Allen and Kevin Corcoran from Lawrence Public Library share information and tracks from the collection, featuring Psychic Heat, The Embarrassment, BG & the Bunch, Boo & Boo Too, Cuee, Approach, Virga, Panel Donor & The Sluts.

105 Live Playlist #2525

  1. Stargazer - Psychic Heat
  2. Careen- The Embarrassment
  3. I Don't Want to Cry - BG & the Bunch
  4. Everyday I Saw You In Egypt - Boo & Boo Too
  5. Shook - Cuee
  6. Cedarwood (Basement Basics) - Approach
  7. Impassable Monolith - Virga
  8. Sweetheart - Panel Donor
  9. Home - The Sluts
