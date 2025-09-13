© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday Sept 13th, 2025

Published September 13, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

This week is packed with recordings from live sessions, interview segments and more, featuring artists performing at the 2025 MixMaster Conference & Fest in Lawrence, KS on Sept 19-20th.

105 Live Playlist #2524

  1. Todos Vuelven - Son Venezuela
  2. Lust [Live at The Bottleneck] - VCMN
  3. I Got Everything [105 Live Session] - LYXE
  4. Ice Cream [105 Live Session] - LYXE
  5. Keystone of the Heart [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
  6. Balance of Beauty [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
  7. Deadly [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
  8. John the Baptist [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
  9. $5 Pocket [Live at The Bottleneck] - Eddie Moore
  10. Living Room [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
  11. I Can't Believe We're Still in Love [105 Live Session] - The Matchsellers
