105 Live: Saturday Sept 13th, 2025
This week is packed with recordings from live sessions, interview segments and more, featuring artists performing at the 2025 MixMaster Conference & Fest in Lawrence, KS on Sept 19-20th.
105 Live Playlist #2524
- Todos Vuelven - Son Venezuela
- Lust [Live at The Bottleneck] - VCMN
- I Got Everything [105 Live Session] - LYXE
- Ice Cream [105 Live Session] - LYXE
- Keystone of the Heart [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
- Balance of Beauty [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
- Deadly [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
- John the Baptist [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
- $5 Pocket [Live at The Bottleneck] - Eddie Moore
- Living Room [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
- I Can't Believe We're Still in Love [105 Live Session] - The Matchsellers