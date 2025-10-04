105 Live: Saturday October 4th, 2025
We celebrate 1 year of 105 Live with a revisit of live sessions with The Yards, CS Luxem and Lauren Lovelle. Plus, Hank Osterhout of Halfway 2 Everywhere Fest joins us to talk about the event on October 10-11 in Emporia, KS.
105 Live Playlist #2527
- Walk Away - Post Sex Nachos
- Medicina - Making Movies
- You Got It [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
- Sweet Potato Soup [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
- Garden [105 Live Session] - CS Luxem
- Kaw River [105 Live Session] - CS Luxem
- In My Genes [Live at The Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- Anxiously Attached - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- 206 - Fawnsphere