105 Live: Saturday October 4th, 2025

Published October 4, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

We celebrate 1 year of 105 Live with a revisit of live sessions with The Yards, CS Luxem and Lauren Lovelle. Plus, Hank Osterhout of Halfway 2 Everywhere Fest joins us to talk about the event on October 10-11 in Emporia, KS.

105 Live Playlist #2527

  1. Walk Away - Post Sex Nachos
  2. Medicina - Making Movies
  3. You Got It [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
  4. Sweet Potato Soup [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Yards
  5. Garden [105 Live Session] - CS Luxem
  6. Kaw River [105 Live Session] - CS Luxem
  7. In My Genes [Live at The Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  8. Anxiously Attached - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  9. 206 - Fawnsphere
105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
