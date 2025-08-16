© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105 Live

105 Live: Saturday August 16th, 2025

Published August 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

New music from Lonnie Fisher, Hembree, Katy Guillen and The Drive, Fritz & Sons, and more. Our live guest is MellowPhobia, with tracks recorded live at The Bottleneck and in studio interview with lead vocalist and songwriter Tillie Alexandra Hall.

105 Live Playlist #2520

  1. Zero One Zero - Lonnie Fisher
  2. What If - Katy Guillen & The Drive
  3. Ring Me Out - Hembree
  4. Jackal [Live at The Bottleneck] - MellowPhobia
  5. Finding it Hard [Live at The Bottleneck] - MellowPhobia
  6. Los Angeles [Live at The Bottleneck] - MellowPhobia
  7. Weekender [Live at The Bottleneck] - MellowPhobia
  8. Sprinkler Man - Fritz & Sons
  9. People - Weda Skirts
  10. 3rd Street Shuffle - Godzillionaire
105 Live

105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
Latest Episodes