105 Live: Saturday August 16th, 2025
New music from Lonnie Fisher, Hembree, Katy Guillen and The Drive, Fritz & Sons, and more. Our live guest is MellowPhobia, with tracks recorded live at The Bottleneck and in studio interview with lead vocalist and songwriter Tillie Alexandra Hall.
105 Live Playlist #2520
- Zero One Zero - Lonnie Fisher
- What If - Katy Guillen & The Drive
- Ring Me Out - Hembree
- Jackal [Live at The Bottleneck] - MellowPhobia
- Finding it Hard [Live at The Bottleneck] - MellowPhobia
- Los Angeles [Live at The Bottleneck] - MellowPhobia
- Weekender [Live at The Bottleneck] - MellowPhobia
- Sprinkler Man - Fritz & Sons
- People - Weda Skirts
- 3rd Street Shuffle - Godzillionaire