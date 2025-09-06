© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday Sept 6th, 2025

Published September 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

Previewing some upcoming live outdoor events with tracks from MGDs, Friendly Thieves, VCMN, Teri Quinn, plus an encore of our live session with Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs.

105 Live Playlist #2523

  1. Hold On - MGDs
  2. Let The City Burn - Friendly Thieves
  3. Need 2 Be [Live abThe Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World / VCMN
  4. In My Genes [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  5. The Ballad of the Boy on the Bike [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  6. The Very Last Time [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  7. When I'm Gone - Teri Quinn
  8. News of the World - Pudding Jackson & The Meantone Coalition
