105 Live: Saturday Sept 6th, 2025
Previewing some upcoming live outdoor events with tracks from MGDs, Friendly Thieves, VCMN, Teri Quinn, plus an encore of our live session with Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs.
105 Live Playlist #2523
- Hold On - MGDs
- Let The City Burn - Friendly Thieves
- Need 2 Be [Live abThe Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World / VCMN
- In My Genes [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- The Ballad of the Boy on the Bike [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- The Very Last Time [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- When I'm Gone - Teri Quinn
- News of the World - Pudding Jackson & The Meantone Coalition