105 Live: Saturday August 9th, 2025
Special guest host Max Paley brings you a 105 Live preview of the Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships and the Walnut Valley Festival.
105 Live Playlist #2519
- Hard Times in Wyandotte County - The Matchsellers
- Drinking - Katie West
- Vacation on a Spaceship - Martin Farrell, Jr.
- Close By - Rick Faris
- Red Dirt Girl - Voigts Sisters
- Brave Mountaineer - Special Consensus
- Drink Till We Dance - Pretend Friend
- My Friend Slim - Mike West and Nick Broster
- Soot Follows Cinder - Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy
- Washtucna Waltz - Beth and Brandon
- Sweet Tea and Marmalade - Sally and the Hurts
- Dodge City - Mike West
- Always - Brent Berry