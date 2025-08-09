© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday August 9th, 2025

Published August 9, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

Special guest host Max Paley brings you a 105 Live preview of the Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships and the Walnut Valley Festival.

105 Live Playlist #2519

  1. Hard Times in Wyandotte County - The Matchsellers
  2. Drinking - Katie West
  3. Vacation on a Spaceship - Martin Farrell, Jr.
  4. Close By - Rick Faris
  5. Red Dirt Girl - Voigts Sisters
  6. Brave Mountaineer - Special Consensus
  7. Drink Till We Dance - Pretend Friend
  8. My Friend Slim - Mike West and Nick Broster
  9. Soot Follows Cinder - Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy
  10. Washtucna Waltz - Beth and Brandon
  11. Sweet Tea and Marmalade - Sally and the Hurts
  12. Dodge City - Mike West
  13. Always - Brent Berry
