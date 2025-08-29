© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105 Live

105 Live: Saturday August 30th

Published August 29, 2025 at 4:36 PM CDT

On 105 Live this week, an encore episode where we spotlight Flew The Coop Sessions, a live music video series produced in Kansas City. We'll hear selected live tracks from the sessions and talk with producer Cody Boston.

105 Live Playlist #2522

  1. Foxfire - Nightosphere
  2. Wild Horse - Kirstie Lynn & Galen Clark
  3. I'm on Fire - The Swallowtails
  4. This Ain't Love - Saving Miles Lemon
  5. Sarah - Daniel Gum
  6. 2 Streams - Malek Azrael
  7. Cowboy - Liney Blu
  8. Te Part El Alma - Mireya Ramos & The Poor Choices
105 Live

105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
Latest Episodes