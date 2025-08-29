105 Live: Saturday August 30th
On 105 Live this week, an encore episode where we spotlight Flew The Coop Sessions, a live music video series produced in Kansas City. We'll hear selected live tracks from the sessions and talk with producer Cody Boston.
105 Live Playlist #2522
- Foxfire - Nightosphere
- Wild Horse - Kirstie Lynn & Galen Clark
- I'm on Fire - The Swallowtails
- This Ain't Love - Saving Miles Lemon
- Sarah - Daniel Gum
- 2 Streams - Malek Azrael
- Cowboy - Liney Blu
- Te Part El Alma - Mireya Ramos & The Poor Choices