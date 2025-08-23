© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live

105 Live: Saturday August 23rd

Published August 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
Jordan Storrer
Elexa Dawson - Stay Put

On 105 Live this week, new releases from Elexa Dawson, Suzannah Johannes, Fritz & Sons and live studio tracks from The Matchsellers, John Depew, Social Cinema and more.

105 Live Playlist #2521

  1. Brighton Beach - Suzannah Johannes
  2. Pressure - Rudy Love & The Encore
  3. Roots Grow - Elexa Dawson
  4. Lessons [105 Live Session] - John Depew
  5. Off To The Moon [105 Live Session] - The Matchsellers
  6. Cocoon [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Swallowtails
  7. John The Baptist [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
  8. WTF (What the Funk You Doing Here) [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
  9. 40 Hour Angels - Vehicles
  10. Bones - Bartlett
  11. Space Heater - Fritz & Sons
  12. Waves of Love - MoonShroom
