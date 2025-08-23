105 Live: Saturday August 23rd
On 105 Live this week, new releases from Elexa Dawson, Suzannah Johannes, Fritz & Sons and live studio tracks from The Matchsellers, John Depew, Social Cinema and more.
105 Live Playlist #2521
- Brighton Beach - Suzannah Johannes
- Pressure - Rudy Love & The Encore
- Roots Grow - Elexa Dawson
- Lessons [105 Live Session] - John Depew
- Off To The Moon [105 Live Session] - The Matchsellers
- Cocoon [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Swallowtails
- John The Baptist [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
- WTF (What the Funk You Doing Here) [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
- 40 Hour Angels - Vehicles
- Bones - Bartlett
- Space Heater - Fritz & Sons
- Waves of Love - MoonShroom