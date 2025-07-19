105 Live: Saturday July 19th, 2025
On 105 Live this week, more summer releases from Significant Brother, Paul Jesse, Liney Blue and more, plus an encore studio session from LYXE.
105 Live Playlist #2516
- Look At You Now - Significant Brother
- Hesitation - Paul Jesse
- Anxiously Attached - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- If I Were a Cowboy - Liney Blu
- Wave [105 Live Session] - LYXE
- I Got Everything [105 Live Session] - LYXE
- Ice Cream [105 Live Session] - LYXE
- Prom Song [105 Live Session] - LYXE
- Scared Away - Flora from Kansas
- To Never Know - Nirvana Hope
- Love Like You - The Creepy Jingles
- Concept of Love - Cheery