105 Live

105 Live: Saturday July 19th, 2025

Published July 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

On 105 Live this week, more summer releases from Significant Brother, Paul Jesse, Liney Blue and more, plus an encore studio session from LYXE.

105 Live Playlist #2516

  1. Look At You Now - Significant Brother
  2. Hesitation - Paul Jesse
  3. Anxiously Attached - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  4. If I Were a Cowboy - Liney Blu
  5. Wave [105 Live Session] - LYXE
  6. I Got Everything [105 Live Session] - LYXE
  7. Ice Cream [105 Live Session] - LYXE
  8. Prom Song [105 Live Session] - LYXE
  9. Scared Away - Flora from Kansas
  10. To Never Know - Nirvana Hope
  11. Love Like You - The Creepy Jingles
  12. Concept of Love - Cheery
