105 Live: Saturday July 12th
More summer releases with new music from Elexa Dawson, Kat King, Rudy Love & The Encore, Suzannah Johannes and Beth & Brandon, plus tracks from the 105 Live archive from Eddie Moore, LYXE, Hembree and Freedy Johnston.
105 Live Playlist
- Pressure - Rudy Love & The Encore
- It's In A Dream - Kat King
- Colleen Part 1 - Suzannah Johannes
- Baling Hay - Elexa Dawson
- Symmetry Lines [Live at The Bottleneck] - Hembree
- Five Dollar Pocket [Live at The Bottleneck] - Eddie Moore's Electric Group
- I Got Everything [105 Live Session] - LYXE
- Kaw River [105 Live Session] - CS Luxem
- Bad Reputation [105 Live Session] - Freedy Johnston
- Dancing Up and Down - Pretend Friend
- Gardenia - Beth & Brandon
- Too Much History - Kelley Hunt
- Stomping mit Gerhardt - Kaw Tikis