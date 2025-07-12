© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday July 12th

Published July 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

More summer releases with new music from Elexa Dawson, Kat King, Rudy Love & The Encore, Suzannah Johannes and Beth & Brandon, plus tracks from the 105 Live archive from Eddie Moore, LYXE, Hembree and Freedy Johnston.

105 Live Playlist

  1. Pressure - Rudy Love & The Encore
  2. It's In A Dream - Kat King
  3. Colleen Part 1 - Suzannah Johannes
  4. Baling Hay - Elexa Dawson
  5. Symmetry Lines [Live at The Bottleneck] - Hembree
  6. Five Dollar Pocket [Live at The Bottleneck] - Eddie Moore's Electric Group
  7. I Got Everything [105 Live Session] - LYXE
  8. Kaw River [105 Live Session] - CS Luxem
  9. Bad Reputation [105 Live Session] - Freedy Johnston
  10. Dancing Up and Down - Pretend Friend
  11. Gardenia - Beth & Brandon
  12. Too Much History - Kelley Hunt
  13. Stomping mit Gerhardt - Kaw Tikis
