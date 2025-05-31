© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday May 31st

Published May 31, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

This week 105 Live showcases the upcoming Smoky Hill River Festival, June 12-15 in Salina, KS. Interview with Entertainment Coordinator Sarah Keck, plus tracks from My Son The Hurricane, Gabe Lee, Randy Baldwin, Jaron Bell, Freedom Affair and more.

  1. Moderate Stimulation - My Son The Hurricane
  2. Off To The Moon - The Matchsellers
  3. Lucky Penny - The Swallowtails
  4. Shake Shake - Jon Muq (Mook)
  5. Eveline - Gabe Lee
  6. Secrets - Randy Baldwin
  7. Big Boy Season (XXXL) - Jaron Bell
  8. Picking Up The Pieces - Freedom Affair
