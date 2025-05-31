105 Live: Saturday May 31st
This week 105 Live showcases the upcoming Smoky Hill River Festival, June 12-15 in Salina, KS. Interview with Entertainment Coordinator Sarah Keck, plus tracks from My Son The Hurricane, Gabe Lee, Randy Baldwin, Jaron Bell, Freedom Affair and more.
105 Live Playlist
- Moderate Stimulation - My Son The Hurricane
- Off To The Moon - The Matchsellers
- Lucky Penny - The Swallowtails
- Shake Shake - Jon Muq (Mook)
- Eveline - Gabe Lee
- Secrets - Randy Baldwin
- Big Boy Season (XXXL) - Jaron Bell
- Picking Up The Pieces - Freedom Affair