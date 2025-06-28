150 Live: Saturday June 28th, 2025
It's an all-submissions special on 105 Live this week! 105 Live intern Gracie Hughes joins host Nick Carswell to catch up on recent submissions with new emo, folk, pop, hip hop and more, coming from Sedgwick, Douglas, Johnson, Ellis, Saline, Crawford and Johnson counties!
105 Live Playlist #2513
- Killing Us - Ferris Wheel Regulars
- Roadkill - B-roll
- Up - Amy Ward
- Bleeding Kansas - Bartlett
- Kansas - Everyday Lights
- Water - Matteo
- Corpus Temporis - The Given Ghost
- Luv Letter 4 the Future - Spaceman
- Comfort Zone - TristanstarR
- Keep in Mind - Urban Spelunkers
- Broken Jukebox - Martin Farrell Jr.
- Heart of Stone - The Sea Monks