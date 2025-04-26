105 Live: Saturday April 26th, 2025

105 Live this week is dedicated to the Kaw Valley Jukebox, a project of Lawrence Public Library that offers commercial-free, curated music from the Northeast Kansas region. Brad Allen and Kevin Corcoran from Lawrence Public Library share information and tracks from the collection, featuring Psychic Heat, The Embarrassment, BG & the Bunch, Boo & Boo Too, Cuee, Approach, Virga, Panel Donor & The Sluts.

105 Live Playlist

