105 Live: Saturday April 26th, 2025
This week on 105 Live we’re spotlighting the Kaw Valley Jukebox! Brad Allen and Kevin Corcoran from Lawrence Public Library share their favorite tracks and tell us all about this unique collection of music from Northeast Kansas.
105 Live this week is dedicated to the Kaw Valley Jukebox, a project of Lawrence Public Library that offers commercial-free, curated music from the Northeast Kansas region. Brad Allen and Kevin Corcoran from Lawrence Public Library share information and tracks from the collection, featuring Psychic Heat, The Embarrassment, BG & the Bunch, Boo & Boo Too, Cuee, Approach, Virga, Panel Donor & The Sluts.
105 Live Playlist
- Stargazer - Psychic Heat
- Careen- The Embarrassment
- I Don't Want to Cry - BG & the Bunch
- Everyday I Saw You In Egypt - Boo & Boo Too
- Shook - Cuee
- Cedarwood (Basement Basics) - Approach
- Impassable Monolith - Virga
- Sweetheart - Panel Donor
- Home - The Sluts