105 Live: Saturday July 26th, 2025
Music from Megan Luttrell, the Village Prairie, Savanna Chestnut and Old Sound, plus live tracks and interview with Wichita's Social Cinema, from their recent live show at The Bottleneck.
105 Live Playlist #2517
- 93 - The Village Prairie
- The Letter - Megan Luttrell
- Star Quality [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
- Deadly [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
- John The Baptist [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
- Brown Paper Bags & Funny Faces [Live at The Bottleneck] - Social Cinema
- Trailer No.3 - Savanna Chestnut
- Low Horizon - Old Sound