105 Live: Saturday March 1st, 2025
New releases, live tracks and a preview of some KS artists playing Somewhere Fest in Wichita June 13-14, 2025
105 Live Playlist:
- Wait for you - Flora From Kansas
- Begin Again - The Whips
- Lovely Violence - Decisive Drama
- We Were Just Young [Live at Kansas Public Radio] - The Matchsellers
- Bright Eyes [Live at Bottleneck] - Kat King
- Bridges [Live at Bottleneck] - The Yards
- Purple Balloon - The Roseline
- Sink or Swim - Chris Hudson
- Fab - VCMN
- Snakes & Ladders - Semper Viridis
- Jellyfish Brains - Yae
- John the Baptist - Social Cinema