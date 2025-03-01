© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday March 1st, 2025

Published March 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM CST
Emily DeMarchi

New releases, live tracks and a preview of some KS artists playing Somewhere Fest in Wichita June 13-14, 2025

105 Live Playlist:

  1. Wait for you - Flora From Kansas
  2. Begin Again - The Whips
  3. Lovely Violence - Decisive Drama
  4. We Were Just Young [Live at Kansas Public Radio] - The Matchsellers
  5. Bright Eyes [Live at Bottleneck] - Kat King
  6. Bridges [Live at Bottleneck] - The Yards
  7. Purple Balloon - The Roseline
  8. Sink or Swim - Chris Hudson
  9. Fab - VCMN
  10. Snakes & Ladders - Semper Viridis
  11. Jellyfish Brains - Yae
  12. John the Baptist - Social Cinema
