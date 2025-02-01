© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105 Live

105 Live: Saturday February 1st

Published February 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM CST
Photos courtesy of the artists
/
Kansas Public Radio

We're looking back and looking forward this week on 105 Live. Looking back at bonus live tracks from a selection of 105 Live Sessions, and we’re looking forward to a live show next Saturday Feb 8th at The Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS for a live recording with Kat King, The Yards, Yae, Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs and Aud Whitson

105 Live Playlist:

  1. I Don't See It Coming - Greygarden
  2. Don't Wanna Lose - Kat King
  3. Feeling It - Aud Whitson
  4. Sunday Night - The Yards
  5. Operators [Live at MixMaster2024] - Hembree
  6. Itchy Itchy [105 Live Session] - LYXE
  7. Judy Nicodemus [105 Live Session] - CS Luxem
  8. Darling [105 Live Session] - Freedy Johnston
  9. Untitled [Live at MixMaster2024] - The Swallowtails
  10. Breaking in Two [Live at MixMaster2024] - Christena Graves Band
  11. Jellyfish Brains - Yae
  12. New Me, New You [Live at MixMaster2024] - Eddie Moore's Electric Group
105 Live

105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
Latest Episodes