105 Live: Saturday February 1st
We're looking back and looking forward this week on 105 Live. Looking back at bonus live tracks from a selection of 105 Live Sessions, and we’re looking forward to a live show next Saturday Feb 8th at The Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS for a live recording with Kat King, The Yards, Yae, Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs and Aud Whitson
105 Live Playlist:
- I Don't See It Coming - Greygarden
- Don't Wanna Lose - Kat King
- Feeling It - Aud Whitson
- Sunday Night - The Yards
- Operators [Live at MixMaster2024] - Hembree
- Itchy Itchy [105 Live Session] - LYXE
- Judy Nicodemus [105 Live Session] - CS Luxem
- Darling [105 Live Session] - Freedy Johnston
- Untitled [Live at MixMaster2024] - The Swallowtails
- Breaking in Two [Live at MixMaster2024] - Christena Graves Band
- Jellyfish Brains - Yae
- New Me, New You [Live at MixMaster2024] - Eddie Moore's Electric Group