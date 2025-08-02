105 Live: Saturday August 2nd, 2025
This week's show is all about the 8th annual Lovegrass Music Festival, happening Aug 7-9th at Wilson Lake, KS. Organizers Aimee Riegel and JD Benning join us to talk about the fest and share tracks from featured performers Kyle Tuttle, Front Porch, Debutants, Kelly Hunt & Beth Watts Nelson and 80 Proof Allice.
105 Live Playlist #2518
- Saddle Up - Kyle Tuttle
- Every (Damn) Day - Debutants
- Driftwood Shack - Front Porch
- Relics of a Small Town - Old Sound
- On The Bayou - Kelly Hunt
- Tallgrass - Beth Watts Nelson
- This Road's Been Good To Me - Magoo
- Smoky Hollow - 80 Proof Alice