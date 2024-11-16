105 Live: Saturday November 16th, 2024
More new genres on 105 Live this week! Bluegrass from Hays, KS, red dirt country and comedy via Salina, acoustic rock from Kansas City region, and much more. Our live session comes from the stage of The Bottleneck with The Swallowtails, with Miki P and Rachel Lovelace in studio for conversation. Plus music from Izzy Hedges & The Lemon Wedges, Black Light Animals, Jaron Bell, 80 Proof Alice, Virga and Cory Phillips.
105 Live Playlist:
- Alice - Izzy Hedges & The Lemon Wedges
- Make You Mine - Black Light Animals
- Adios - Jaron Bell
- If I Quit Drinking - 80 Proof Alice
- Determined to Find - The Swallowtails [Live at The Bottleneck]
- Cocoon - The Swallowtails [Live at The Bottleneck]
- Good Days - The Swallowtails [Live at The Bottleneck]
- Take It Slow - The Swallowtails [Live at The Bottleneck]
- Bird by Bird - Virga
- Call Me Your Fool - Cory Phillips