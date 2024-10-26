© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday October 26th, 2024

Published October 26, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT

Music from Wichita, Manhattan, Lawrence, and Kansas City on this show, with special in-studio guest Eddie Moore. Live tracks come from the stage of The Bottleneck and Eddie Moore's Electric Group featuring Isaiah Petrie (vibraphone), Jaylen Ward (drums) and Eddie Moore (keys). Plus music from Kelley Hunt, Lonnie Fisher, Rudy Love & The Encore, Liney Blu, Nirvana Hope and the new single from LYXE.

  1. I Will Never Forget - Lonnie Fisher
  2. Overcome - Rudy Love & The Encore
  3. Too Much History - Kelley Hunt
  4. Misunderstood - Eddie Moore's Electric Group [Live at The Bottleneck]
  5. $5 Pocket - Eddie Moore's Electric Group [Live at The Bottleneck]
  6. Searching (Roy Ayers) - Eddie Moore's Electric Group [Live at The Bottleneck]
  7. Stick Around - Liney Blu
  8. To Never Know - Nirvana Hope
  9. Hard To Talk - LYXE
