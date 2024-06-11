KPR Presents: General Philip Breedlove, KU Security Conference

Week of June 9, 2024: The continuing war in Ukraine and its implications for global security were the focus of this year's KU Security Conference. General Philip Breedlove, USAF (retired), former NATO Supreme Allied Command Europe, was the keynote speaker April 10th, 2024. This event was moderated by Colonel Mike Denning, USMC (retired), director of Graduate Military Programs at the University of Kansas.

