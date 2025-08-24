© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

Watkins Museum: Americans

By Kaye McIntyre
Published August 24, 2025 at 7:21 PM CDT

Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence is the first stop for "Americans," a new Smithsonian traveling exhibit that looks at how Native Americans stories and images infuse American life and culture. We visit "Americans" with Steve Nowak, director of the Watkins Museum, and Andrew Stockmann, curator of exhibitions. The Watkins is hosting Americans in partnership with Humanities Kansas and the Haskell Cultural Center. Also, we preview the Paper Plains Zine Fest, taking place Labor Day weekend in Lawrence.

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
