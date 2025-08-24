Watkins Museum: Americans

Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence is the first stop for "Americans," a new Smithsonian traveling exhibit that looks at how Native Americans stories and images infuse American life and culture. We visit "Americans" with Steve Nowak, director of the Watkins Museum, and Andrew Stockmann, curator of exhibitions. The Watkins is hosting Americans in partnership with Humanities Kansas and the Haskell Cultural Center. Also, we preview the Paper Plains Zine Fest, taking place Labor Day weekend in Lawrence.

