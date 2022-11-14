NPR Visuals

-
The House panel has been investigating the Capitol riot and is concluding this work with a final report and various recommendations.
-
Kansas voters are casting final votes and the tally will begin to determine the results of the midterm elections. In the balance hang all four of Kansas's seats in the House of Representatives, one Senate seat, and the governor's office. There are also two state-wide ballet initiatives for Kansas.
-
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Kansas primary elections, including a ballot measure and notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.
-
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. The next hearing will be on July 21 at 8 p.m.
-
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. The next hearing will be on June 28 at 1 p.m.
-
President Biden will deliver remarks on the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending right to abortion upheld for decades. Nearly half of U.S. states will ban or severely restrict access to abortion in the wake of the decision.
-
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be 6 public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.
-
he House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be 6 public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.
-
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be 6 public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.
-
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be 6 public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.
-
President Biden delivers a primetime address on guns following recent deadly mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma. Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass laws to combat gun violence.
-
Watch Live: President Biden, Vice President Harris, Ketanji Brown Jackson speak after historic Senate confirmationPresident Biden, Vice President Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are set to deliver remarks on the Senate's historic, bipartisan confirmation of Jackson to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court. Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.