NPR Visuals

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
  • Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks to reporters on Nov. 17. The committee is meeting Monday to vote on what actions to take following its investigation.
    Drew Angerer
    /
    Getty Images
    The Jan. 6 committee is voting on criminal referrals
    NPR Staff
    The House panel has been investigating the Capitol riot and is concluding this work with a final report and various recommendations.
  • 2022-live-results.png
    Kansas Election Results: 2022 Midterms
    KPR Staff
    Kansas voters are casting final votes and the tally will begin to determine the results of the midterm elections. In the balance hang all four of Kansas's seats in the House of Representatives, one Senate seat, and the governor's office. There are also two state-wide ballet initiatives for Kansas.
