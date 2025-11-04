Election 2025: Live Results and Analysis

Tuesday is Election Day in Kansas. Nearly 2,000 positions are up for grabs in local races, including mayors, city councils, and school boards. Mayors will be elected in Kansas City, Kansas, and Topeka. City commission and school board seats are on the ballot in Lawrence. Turnout for off-year elections like this is typically only 20% to 30%. The polls close at seven p.m. Click here to find your polling place.

