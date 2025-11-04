© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Election 2025: Live Results and Analysis

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 4, 2025 at 6:30 PM CST

Voting concludes Tuesday for elections in a number of states and localities, from local races here in Kansas to closely watched races in California to New York City.

Tuesday is Election Day in Kansas. Nearly 2,000 positions are up for grabs in local races, including mayors, city councils, and school boards. Mayors will be elected in Kansas City, Kansas, and Topeka. City commission and school board seats are on the ballot in Lawrence. Turnout for off-year elections like this is typically only 20% to 30%. The polls close at seven p.m. Click here to find your polling place.

This page will be updated with local races when that content becomes available.

National Analysis from NPR

National Races to Watch For

New Jersey

New York City

Virginia

Colorado

California

