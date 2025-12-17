© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Live Video: President Trump defends his first-year agenda as his economic approval hits all time lows

Kansas Public Radio
Published December 17, 2025 at 6:14 PM CST
NPR

President Trump will deliver an address from the White House Wednesday night, focusing on his first-year agenda. Watch the address live.

The president's address is scheduled to begin at 9:00pm Eastern on Dec. 17th (Wednesday). Kansas Public Radio will not be carrying it live over our radio broadcasts, however you may watch the video here on kansaspublicradio.org.

