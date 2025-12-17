Live Video: President Trump defends his first-year agenda as his economic approval hits all time lows

The president's address is scheduled to begin at 9:00pm Eastern on Dec. 17th (Wednesday). Kansas Public Radio will not be carrying it live over our radio broadcasts, however you may watch the video here on kansaspublicradio.org.

Related coverage from NPR News:

NPR and KPR News are dedicated to providing unbiased and impartial news coverage. This free service comes at a financial cost. Please consider becoming a member of Kansas Public Radio at https://support.kansaspublicradio.org/.