Get Closer to the Issues: A Collection of NPR Data Visualizations

Kansas Public Radio
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:58 AM CDT

This curated collection of data visualizations from the NPR Visuals team is designed to empower voters in making informed decisions for the November 2024 election. This page will be updated throughout the 2024 election cycle.

Loading...

Read more about inflation during the Biden administration: https://www.npr.org/live-updates/trump-2024-rnc-milwaukee#trump-talks-about-high-inflation-an-issue-hes-harped-on

Loading...

Read more about how Supreme Court rulings have changed the abortion access map: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2024/04/11/1243991410/how-florida-and-arizona-supreme-court-rulings-change-the-abortion-access-map

Read more about the Jan. 6th arrests and explore NPR's database of riot cases and sentencing status: https://www.npr.org/2021/02/09/965472049/the-capitol-siege-the-arrested-and-their-stories

Loading...
NPR Visuals