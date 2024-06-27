It’s the earliest general election debate in modern history – and this time, there are a few new rules. CNN has given access to NPR and member stations, and NPR will provide anchored, live Special Coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday, June 27, beginning at 8pm Central and airing on both KPR and KPR2. NPR is also providing a Live Blog, beginning at 4pm Central.

NPR is utilizing CNN's sole coverage of the debate via their live stream on YouTube. Be aware that CNN's video embed will include CNN's commercial breaks.