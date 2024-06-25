KPR's Live Day 2023: Joseph Genualdi and Jihyun Oh

On October 25, 2023, violinist Joseph Genualdi and accompanying pianist Jihyun Oh welcomed listeners to the Lied Center Pavilion with gentle classical music. The two Kansas City-based musicians were the first to perform at the Pavilion during KPR's Live Day - an entire day dedicated to providing the community with free classical music concerts.

Joseph Genualdi is a Professor of Violin at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

At age 22, Genualdi won the audition as associate concertmaster of the San Francisco Symphony. During his time in San Francisco he became a founding member of the Muir Quartet, under the aegis of the Wardwell Fellowship at Yale University. The Muir Quartet captured international attention by winning the first prizes of Le Concour’s D’Evian and the Naumberg Award. A performance seen on national television from the White House served to increase recognition for the ‘Muirs’.

With the Muir, then later the Los Angeles Quartet, and the Chicago Chamber Musicians, Genualdi has performed extensively throughout North America and Europe, also appearing at numerous festivals including Marlboro, Nimes (France), Spoleto (Italy), Cheltenham (GB), Bravo!Colorado, Angel Fire, Affinis (Japan), EuroArts (Leipzig), Arkansas, Ravinia, and Skaneateles. Genualdi has served on the faculties of Yale University, the University of Oregon, DePaul University and many others.

Biography courtesy of the artist.

Pianist Jihyun Oh was born in Seoul, Korea. As a concert pianist, she was the First Prize winner of the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition and the Korea-Germany Music Competition, the Second Prize winner of the Busan Music Competition, and a finalist at Internationaler Jugend Pianisten Wettbewerb in Germany. She has been featured in several live performances on Kansas Public Radio.

Dr. Oh has been invited to play in numerous venues including Teatro Petrarca, Palazzo Ducale di Lucca, Solitaer, Bad Reichenhall Philharmonic Concert Hall, Youngsan Yangjae Hall, Yongsan Grace Hall. She has also performed with the Bad Reichenhall Orchestra in Germany and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. She has performed in masterclasses with Emmanuel Ax, Boris Berman, Eguchi Fumico, Jonathan Feldman, and Margo Garrett.

Biography courtesy of the artist.

Check out a selection from the duo's performance, recorded live from the Lied Center Pavilion, in the video below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.

