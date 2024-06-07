© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Live Studio: Classical

KPR's Live Day 2023: The Opus 76 Quartet

Published June 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
The Opus 76 in the KPR Live Studio during Live Day, October 25, 2023.
Kansas Public Radio
The Opus 76 in the KPR Live Studio during Live Day, October 25, 2023.

On October 25, 2023, Kansas City's Opus 76 Quartet helped Kansas Public Radio kick off Live Day, an entire day dedicated to free classical concerts, in-person and on the air. The quartet welcomed listeners to the celebration at 9 a.m., the first of several performances in the day's line-up.

From it's hometown of Kansas City, The Opus 76 Quartet has become recognized in journals worldwide for its entertaining and energetic interpretations of the classics. The Strad reviewed a recent performance, commenting "a beautiful Sunrise from [the] Opus 76 Quartet...you're still allowed to watch [the performance], in fact we insist that you do." The Spectator (London), reviewing a recent performance of a Late Beethoven Quartet lauded the group, remarking: “a brilliant young string quartet…[a] luminous performance.”

In the USA, The Kansas City Star recently described the group's complete Beethoven Cycle as "certainly passionate performances, fully expressing all of Beethoven’s many emotions from the the lighthearted and jocular to the feverish and intense." Artists-in-residence at the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, The Opus 76 Quartet perform 50 concerts a year nationwide.

Biography courtesy of the artists.

Check out a selection from The Opus 76 Quartet's performance, that was recorded live from the KPR Live Studio, in the video below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.

Live Studio: Classical
Related Content
  • Koji Attwood at the piano as guests gather in the Lied Center Pavilion during KPR's Live Day, 2023.
    Music
    KPR's Live Day 2023: Koji Attwood
    Lawrence native, pianist Koji Attwood, treated listeners to an afternoon of classical piano at the Lied Center Pavilion during KPR's annual Live Day on Oct. 25, 2023.
  • Student musicians from the St. Lawrence Ensemble gathered in the KPR Live Performance Studio for Live Day on October 25, 2023.
    Music
    KPR's Live Day 2023: St. Lawrence Ensemble
    We're taking a look back at KPR's 2023 Live Day, our annual dedication to classical music, celebrated with an entire day of live performances. In this installment, we take a closer look at the St. Lawrence Ensemble.