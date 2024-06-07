KPR's Live Day 2023: The Opus 76 Quartet

On October 25, 2023, Kansas City's Opus 76 Quartet helped Kansas Public Radio kick off Live Day, an entire day dedicated to free classical concerts, in-person and on the air. The quartet welcomed listeners to the celebration at 9 a.m., the first of several performances in the day's line-up.

From it's hometown of Kansas City, The Opus 76 Quartet has become recognized in journals worldwide for its entertaining and energetic interpretations of the classics. The Strad reviewed a recent performance, commenting "a beautiful Sunrise from [the] Opus 76 Quartet...you're still allowed to watch [the performance], in fact we insist that you do." The Spectator (London), reviewing a recent performance of a Late Beethoven Quartet lauded the group, remarking: “a brilliant young string quartet…[a] luminous performance.”

In the USA, The Kansas City Star recently described the group's complete Beethoven Cycle as "certainly passionate performances, fully expressing all of Beethoven’s many emotions from the the lighthearted and jocular to the feverish and intense." Artists-in-residence at the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, The Opus 76 Quartet perform 50 concerts a year nationwide.

Biography courtesy of the artists.

Check out a selection from The Opus 76 Quartet's performance, that was recorded live from the KPR Live Studio, in the video below.

