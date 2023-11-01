KPR's Live Day 2023, in Photos

Last Wednesday, Oct. 25, Kansas Public Radio hosted an entire day of live concerts to celebrate our long-standing commitment to classical music. We were joined by incredible, local musicians to bring these concerts to members of our community throughout the morning and afternoon.

That evening, we closed out Live Day 2023 with a special performance by KPR's Evening Classical host Destiny Ann Mermagen, and her talented guests, pianist Karen Savage and percussionist John Currey.

Relive the excitement of the big day in the photos below.

Joanna Fewins / Kansas Public Radio Kansas City's Opus 76 Quartet kicked off Live Day 2023 at 9 a.m. from the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Emily Fisher / Kansas Public Radio Violinist Joseph Genualdi and pianist Jihyun Oh begin their performance to students and community members at the Lied Pavilion during KPR's Live Day daytime concerts.

Joanna Fewins / Kansas Public Radio University of Kansas student musicians from the St. Lawrence music ensemble filled the KPR Live Performance Studio during Live Day.

Emily Fisher / Kansas Public Radio Lawrence, Kan. native, Koji Attwood, prepares for his Live Day performance ahead of the beginning of KPR's live broadcast.

Joanna Fewins / Kansas Public Radio The Bach Aria Soloists warm up in the KPR Live Performance Studio, during Live Day 2023.

Emily Fisher / Kansas Public Radio The Beaufort Winds, a wind quintet, closes out KPR's Live Day daytime concerts at the Lied Pavilion.