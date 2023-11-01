© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

KPR's Live Day 2023, in Photos

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT
Evening Classical host Destiny Ann Mermagen (right) and her student musician Evelyn pose for photos following KPR's Live Day capstone concert on the evening of Oct. 25.
Joanna Fewins
/
Kansas Public Radio
Evening Classical host Destiny Ann Mermagen (right) and her student musician Evelyn pose for photos following KPR's Live Day capstone concert on the evening of Oct. 25.

Last Wednesday, Oct. 25, Kansas Public Radio hosted an entire day of live concerts to celebrate our long-standing commitment to classical music. We were joined by incredible, local musicians to bring these concerts to members of our community throughout the morning and afternoon.

That evening, we closed out Live Day 2023 with a special performance by KPR's Evening Classical host Destiny Ann Mermagen, and her talented guests, pianist Karen Savage and percussionist John Currey.

Relive the excitement of the big day in the photos below.

Kansas City's Opus 76 Quartet kicked off Live Day 2023 at 9 a.m. from the KPR
Joanna Fewins
/
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas City's Opus 76 Quartet kicked off Live Day 2023 at 9 a.m. from the KPR Live Performance Studio.
Violinist Joseph Genualdi and pianist Jihyun Oh begin their performance to students and community members at the Lied Pavilion during KPR's Live Day daytime concerts.
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio
Violinist Joseph Genualdi and pianist Jihyun Oh begin their performance to students and community members at the Lied Pavilion during KPR's Live Day daytime concerts.
University of Kansas student musicians from the St. Lawrence music ensemble filled the KPR Live Performance Studio during Live Day.
Joanna Fewins
/
Kansas Public Radio
University of Kansas student musicians from the St. Lawrence music ensemble filled the KPR Live Performance Studio during Live Day.
Lawrence, Kan. native, Koji Attwood, prepares for his Live Day performance ahead of the beginning of KPR's live broadcast.
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio
Lawrence, Kan. native, Koji Attwood, prepares for his Live Day performance ahead of the beginning of KPR's live broadcast.
The Bach Aria Soloists warm up in the KPR Live Performance Studio, during Live Day 2023.
Joanna Fewins
/
Kansas Public Radio
The Bach Aria Soloists warm up in the KPR Live Performance Studio, during Live Day 2023.
The Beaufort Winds, a wind quintet, closes out KPR's Live Day daytime concerts at the Lied Pavilion.
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio
The Beaufort Winds, a wind quintet, closes out KPR's Live Day daytime concerts at the Lied Pavilion.
Percussionist John Currey introduces himself during KPR's Live Day capstone concert with Destiny Ann Mermagen.
Joanna Fewins
/
Kansas Public Radio
Percussionist John Currey introduces himself during KPR's Live Day capstone concert with Destiny Ann Mermagen and Karen Savage.
