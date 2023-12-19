© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Live Studio: Classical

KPR's Live Day 2023: St. Lawrence Ensemble

Published December 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST
Student musicians from the St. Lawrence Ensemble gathered in the KPR Live Performance Studio for Live Day on October 25, 2023.
Joanna Fewins
/
Kansas Public Radio
Student musicians from the St. Lawrence Ensemble gathered in the KPR Live Performance Studio for Live Day on October 25, 2023.

Take a look back with us at KPR's 2023 installment of Live Day, with a revisiting of the St. Lawrence Catholic Center Ensemble's performance from the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Directed by Jesse Henkensiefken, the group features student vocalists and instrumentalists from the University of Kansas. The musicians gathered in the KPR Live Performance Studio for their mid-day Live Day broadcast on October 25, and treated listeners to a collection of pieces for voice and strings.

A Kansas native, Jesse Henkensiefken performs regularly as a cellist and conductor. Currently he serves as the Director of Sacred Music at the University of Kansas’s St. Lawrence Catholic Center, the Festival Conductor for Heartland Chamber Music, and as the Executive Director for the Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance.

The St. Lawrence Center offers the opportunity for students to develop their faith, while defining their music skills, through intentional relationships and exciting performance opportunities, including national and international performance tours.

Students interested in sharing their talents may contact Director Henkensiefken at kucatholic.org/music.

Biography courtesy of the St. Lawrence Catholic Center.

Take a closer look at the ensemble's Live Day performance in the video below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio can be found on our YouTube channel.

Live Studio: Classical
Related Content