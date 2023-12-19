KPR's Live Day 2023: St. Lawrence Ensemble

Take a look back with us at KPR's 2023 installment of Live Day, with a revisiting of the St. Lawrence Catholic Center Ensemble's performance from the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Directed by Jesse Henkensiefken, the group features student vocalists and instrumentalists from the University of Kansas. The musicians gathered in the KPR Live Performance Studio for their mid-day Live Day broadcast on October 25, and treated listeners to a collection of pieces for voice and strings.

A Kansas native, Jesse Henkensiefken performs regularly as a cellist and conductor. Currently he serves as the Director of Sacred Music at the University of Kansas’s St. Lawrence Catholic Center, the Festival Conductor for Heartland Chamber Music, and as the Executive Director for the Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance.

The St. Lawrence Center offers the opportunity for students to develop their faith, while defining their music skills, through intentional relationships and exciting performance opportunities, including national and international performance tours.

Students interested in sharing their talents may contact Director Henkensiefken at kucatholic.org/music.

Biography courtesy of the St. Lawrence Catholic Center.

Take a closer look at the ensemble's Live Day performance in the video below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio can be found on our YouTube channel.