KPR's Live Day 2023: Koji Attwood

On the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2023, KPR invited listeners to the Lied Center Pavilion for a day-long celebration of classical music: Live Day. Lawrence native, pianist Koji Attwood, welcomed attendees to the Pavilion during the noon hour and treated them to a selection of classical piano. Attwood also shared with listeners historical notes about each of the composers highlighted in his performance, including pieces by Ornstein and Schumann.

Koji Attwood, a Kansas native, made his solo debut at the age of ten, and one year later won 2nd prize at the Young Keyboard Artists International Competition. He earned 2nd prize at both the Stravinsky and Missouri Southern International Keyboard competitions, was a winner of Astral Artistic Services' 2003 International Auditions, and was a featured artist on yamahamusicsoft.com's "New York City Rising Star" series.

Mr. Attwood's recent performances include a highly acclaimed recital at Merkin Hall in New York City, a European debut at the prestigious Husum festival in Germany, debut in Canada, performing in Montreal at the Theatre Outremont, and invitation by the Fondation Cziffra to perform at the Chapelle Royale Saint-Frambourg in France.

Prior to receiving a Bachelor of Music degree from the Curtis Institute of Music, where he studied with Seymour Lipkin, Koji studied at the University of Kansas with Richard Angeletti. He then went on to earn a Master of Music and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Juilliard School, under the tutelage of Jerome Lowenthal. Mr. Attwood currently serves on the faculty of the Gifted Music School, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a Visiting Associate Professor of piano at the University of Utah. Koji is a Yamaha Artist.

Biography courtesy of the artist.

Check out a selection from Koji Attwood's performance, that was recorded live from the Lied Center, in the video below.

