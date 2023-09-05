Pair of Pianists Preview Upcoming Concert in KPR's Live Studio

On Monday, August 28, two University of Kansas piano students were welcomed to the KPR Live Performance Studio for a special preview of an upcoming concert. Ka Man Carmen Ching and Yi Chang treated listeners to pieces by Albeniz and Mendehlson ahead of their performance at the Lawrence Arts Center, set to take place this Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m.

This concert is free and open to the public.

Born in Hong Kong, Carmen Ching currently studies with Dr. Scott McBride Smith at the University of Kansas Doctoral of Musical Art program. Priorly, she studied with Eteri Andjaparidze at Mannes School of Music and Artist Faculty member Yoojung Kim at NYU Steinhardt, where she also served as a piano instructor. She was a recipient of multiple scholarships, including the Steinhardt Music Talent scholarship, Presidential Scholarship and Music Scholarship from KU. Ching earned her bachelor’s degree in piano performance from the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she studied with Tessa Nicholson.

Chuck Smith / Kansas Public Radio Yi Chang warms up in the KPR Live Performance Studio.

A native of Taiwan, Yi Chang is a piano performance major at the University of Kansas. Chang received third place in the Japan Asia Cup International Competition (2006), and was the winner of second place in the Harold Protsman Classical Period Piano Competition (2015). He has performed in masterclasses with Richard Goode, Christian Tetzlaff, Leonidas Kavakos, Boris Berman, Boris Slutsky, William Grant Nabore, Malcom Bilson and many other well established musicians. Previously, Chang was a pupil of Alvin Chow at Oberlin Conservatory and Pavlina Dokovska at Mannes School of Music. His other primary teachers include Andrei Yeh and Winston Choi. Chang is currently pursuing his Doctoral of Musical Art degree, studying with the prestigious Dr. Scott McBride Smith. An active performer, Chang has performed in various venues including Steinway Hall, Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall and more.

Biographies courtesy of the artists.

Check out more of their KPR Live Studio session in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.