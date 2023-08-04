Heartland Scholars Preview Conclusion of Summertime Concerts

KPR's Morning Classical was pleased to welcome a group of Scholars from Heartland Chamber Music to the Live Performance Studio on August 3.

Join them this Friday evening, August 4, for a concert featuring the Heartland Festival Scholars & Camerata Chamber Orchestra, followed by two concerts on Saturday, August 5, to conclude the festival.

These concerts are free and open to the public at Johnson County Community College's Yardley Hall. Additional information about these performances can be found on the Heartland Chamber Music Festival website.

The Heartland Chamber Music Festival is an exciting 9 days of chamber music, orchestra, master classes, and student, faculty, and guest performances! Each summer, string players and pianists ages 12-30 are selected by audition to work one-on-one with internationally renowned faculty members who have gathered for the festival with the purpose of inspiring and nurturing the students' development.

Sixteen students will be selected to perform with the Camerata Chamber Orchestra and perform live on KPR during the Festival!

All performances take place in Yardley Hall or Polsky Theatre at the Midwest Trust Center at JCCC.

Heartland Chamber Music Festival is a partnership with Midwest Trust Center at JCCC.

Biography courtesy of Heartland Chamber Music.

Take a closer look at the performance from the KPR Live Performance Studio in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.