In Studio with Lawrence Opera Theatre

The KPR Live Performance Studio was filled with voices on Tuesday, August 8, as we were joined by members of Lawrence Opera Theatre for a special preview of their upcoming summer performances.

Lawrence Opera Theatre was founded in 2009 by tenor Hugo Vera and Holly White, with ties to Lawrence and the University of Kansas. Their belief in the power of text, music, and great art in opera and musical theatre led them to create a program to fill a void in the performing arts scene during the slow summer season in the Lawrence/Topeka area.

Their first endeavor was a program of opera scenes involving twelve singers. This program was recorded and sent to Eutin, Germany, one of Lawrence's Sister Cities. The Eutin Opera Festival took on and presented the program, thus establishing the partnership between the KU School of Music and the Festival, which still exists today. LOT has continued its mission to provide a broad spectrum of music, drama and cultural offerings to Lawrence, Douglas County, and the surrounding region.

Biography courtesy of Lawrence Opera Theatre.

Join them for their upcoming season at Theatre Lawrence:

August 17 – Opera Inglese (opera scenes and arias)

August 18 – Carmen

August 19 – A Very Disney Cabaret

August 20 – Carmen

Check out more of their in-studio session at KPR in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.

