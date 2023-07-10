In the Studio with Evening Classical's Destiny Ann Mermagen

Kansas Public Radio listeners were gifted with beautiful music from our own Evening Classical host Destiny Ann Mermagen and world-renowned pianist Hyunsoon Whang on June 23. The performance featured works highlighted in their "Violin Favorites" concert, which took place the following evening, June 24, in Kansas City.

Featured music included works from composers Kreisler, Vieuxtemps and more.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Hyunsoon Whang began her piano studies at the age of four and started playing public concerts at age twelve. Since then she has delighted audiences in hundreds of concerts across the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. As a recitalist and a collaborator, she has performed at Se-Jong Cultural Center in Seoul, Suntory Recital Hall in Tokyo, Paul Hall in Lincoln Center and many other distinguished venues.

As an educator, she has nurtured and inspired generations of students of all ages. Her piano students have garnered top prizes at regional and national competitions and received scholarships and fellowships from prestigious institutions. She presents interactive recitals for public school children each year where she relates classical music to other subjects such as history, literature, science and environment.

Biography courtesy of Hyunsoon Whang.

Chuck Smith / Kansas Public Radio Destiny Ann Mermagen and Hyunsoon Whang

Kansas City violinist Destiny Ann Mermagen, also known as the Classical Cowgirl, joined the KPR staff as host of Evening Classical in November of 2022.

As the winner of international competitions and performance awards, Destiny has appeared as violin soloist and chamber musician in many prestigious venues across the United States, in Russia, Prague, and elsewhere in Europe. Regional performance concert halls include Kennedy Center stages, Strathmore Hall, and New York City's Carnegie Hall. Throughout the last two decades, Destiny has been involved in various musical and educational productions around the world, including those with the National Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony Orchestra, and many more.

Biography courtesy of Destiny Ann Mermagen.

Catch more of their beautiful performance from the KPR Live Performance Studio in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on KPR's YouTube channel!