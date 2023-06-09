© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

Pianist Miles Swaminathan has returned to Kansas Public Radio during his summer break from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University

Published June 9, 2023 at 2:50 AM CDT
Chub Smith
/

He played Book 2 of Debussy's Etudes, Faure's Nocturne No. 5 in B-Flat Major, Op. 37, and two of his own compositions Sea Breeze and The Fields of Fallen Souls. He has a concert with the Charlotte House Series on June 10th 2023 at 3:30pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery at 9512 Marshall Drive, Lenexa, Kansas.
https://pianomiles.com/about/
https://www.steinwaykc.com/about

Live Studio: Classical