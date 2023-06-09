Pianist Miles Swaminathan has returned to Kansas Public Radio during his summer break from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University

He played Book 2 of Debussy's Etudes, Faure's Nocturne No. 5 in B-Flat Major, Op. 37, and two of his own compositions Sea Breeze and The Fields of Fallen Souls. He has a concert with the Charlotte House Series on June 10th 2023 at 3:30pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery at 9512 Marshall Drive, Lenexa, Kansas.

